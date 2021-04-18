Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Brokerages predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $2.37 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $9.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $10.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $932,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 220,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 67,160 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,646,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. 6,568,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,692,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.