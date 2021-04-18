$20.45 Million in Sales Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to announce sales of $20.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $91.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.90 million to $94.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $124.10 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $128.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC cut their price target on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,795,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,166,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,294,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,961,000.

Shares of Docebo stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 52,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,568. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36. Docebo has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

