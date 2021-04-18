Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. 13,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

