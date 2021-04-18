First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Down 32.4% in March

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NYSE FEI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 151,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,216. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

