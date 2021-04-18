Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Short Interest Up 44.9% in March

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:RSI traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,824. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

