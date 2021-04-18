Phala.Network Reaches One Day Volume of $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00068536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00020606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.49 or 0.00665995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00087493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00038868 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

