$500,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report sales of $500,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $820,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $340,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.56 million, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUTL. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

NASDAQ:AUTL traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 420,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,594. The stock has a market cap of $276.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

