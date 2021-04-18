Stipend (SPD) Achieves Market Cap of $457,370.17

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $457,370.17 and $27.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,836.34 or 0.99833206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00037566 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.24 or 0.00549334 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.82 or 0.00398394 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.12 or 0.00862012 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00128303 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003944 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

