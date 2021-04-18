Beefy.Finance Trading Down 8.5% This Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,812.71 or 0.03241055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $130.52 million and $6.09 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00050713 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.47 or 0.00333408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00027579 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

