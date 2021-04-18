$659.59 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report $659.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $635.70 million to $698.28 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $680.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.59.

NYSE BYD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.62. 1,067,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,098. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $66.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

