Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Short Interest Down 30.1% in March

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.82. 868,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,043. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $111.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after buying an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,276,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 138,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

