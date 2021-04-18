Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the March 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 59,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EDI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. 48,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,617. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

