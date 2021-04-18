Short Interest in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Declines By 28.4%

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 564,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 153,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $480.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1,107.00 and a beta of 1.51.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

