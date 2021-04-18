RAMP Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $181.25 million and $26.77 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00069174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.95 or 0.00671403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00039430 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,800,366 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

