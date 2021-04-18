Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Endava reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

Shares of DAVA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.85. 31,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,175. Endava has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.17, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

