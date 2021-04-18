Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of VLDR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,332. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 485,044 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $5,801,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $4,199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 621.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 169,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

