$106.39 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will announce sales of $106.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.75 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $118.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $436.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $433.31 million to $444.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $457.37 million, with estimates ranging from $446.20 million to $466.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after acquiring an additional 84,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 565,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,428,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

