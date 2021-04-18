BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Down 36.5% in March

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:BIT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. 128,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,761. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $18.53.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
