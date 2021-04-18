Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Down 35.6% in March

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, insider Michael Harlan Brown purchased 2,000 shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,373.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 778.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,067 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 418,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,065. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

