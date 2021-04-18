Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the March 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 859,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $120.02. 705,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average of $102.92. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

