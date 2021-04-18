$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.68.

Hasbro stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. 1,016,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average of $92.22. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,466,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $118,977,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,074,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after purchasing an additional 103,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

