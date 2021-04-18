$64.62 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will report $64.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.76 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $34.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $286.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.45 million to $289.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $384.43 million, with estimates ranging from $367.18 million to $401.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $12.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.06 and a 200-day moving average of $214.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.71 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $336.00.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.