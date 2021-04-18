Insureum Trading Down 59% This Week (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Insureum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Insureum has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $611,132.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insureum has traded down 59% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00070219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.20 or 0.00674832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00089162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00038946 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

