Brokerages Anticipate County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post $12.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.56 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $11.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $50.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.96 million, with estimates ranging from $50.81 million to $51.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

ICBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

ICBK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,781. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.49 million, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.