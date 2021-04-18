Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $19.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of CSWC stock remained flat at $$23.39 on Friday. 125,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $464.71 million, a PE ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.01%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

