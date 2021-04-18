Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in March

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium stock remained flat at $$36.50 on Friday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, and South America. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including smart bumpers and tailgates, as well as smart face products.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.