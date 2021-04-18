Short Interest in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Drops By 27.1%

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE:ORAN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.47. 339,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. Orange has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.03.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Orange by 142.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

