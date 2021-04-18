Short Interest in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Drops By 27.1%

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
NYSE:ORAN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.47. 339,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. Orange has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.03.
ORAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.