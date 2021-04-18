PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 220,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,858. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $92.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.22. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

In other news, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 27,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $42,558.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,846,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,925,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivar Siem sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,000 shares of company stock worth $727,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

