Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DBOEY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,458. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.