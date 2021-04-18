Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
DBOEY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,458. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.82.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
