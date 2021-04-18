Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Investec downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.87 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,258. Tencent has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

