Zacks: Brokerages Expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.74. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on JCOM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of JCOM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.97. The stock had a trading volume of 396,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $128.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.20.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

