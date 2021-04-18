Zacks: Brokerages Expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.74. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on JCOM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of JCOM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.97. The stock had a trading volume of 396,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $128.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.20.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.