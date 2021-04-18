Zacks: Analysts Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Announce -$1.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.94) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.90). Valero Energy reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 670.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,629,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,029. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2,415.86, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

