Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Declines By 35.6%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of JUGRF stock remained flat at $$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.41.

Get Juggernaut Exploration alerts:

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.