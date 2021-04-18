Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Declines By 35.6%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of JUGRF stock remained flat at $$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.41.
About Juggernaut Exploration
