Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Down 35.1% in March

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hitachi stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,217. Hitachi has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $100.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average of $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

