Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTMNF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

