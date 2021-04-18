Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.92). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.93 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IONS. UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,893 shares of company stock worth $4,298,830. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,918. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.36 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

