MahaDAO (MAHA) Tops One Day Volume of $1.77 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $9.88 million and $1.77 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.08 or 0.00012519 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00066597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00279768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.00724611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,513.47 or 0.99949538 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.00 or 0.00834785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

