Gala Market Cap Hits $169.02 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $169.02 million and approximately $802,808.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00069242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00021068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.04 or 0.00679217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00089010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00039069 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.