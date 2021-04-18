Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NHNKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nihon Kohden from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHNKY remained flat at $$15.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of -0.63. Nihon Kohden has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $476.94 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 6.44%.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

