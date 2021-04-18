Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Short Interest Update

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 928,200 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the March 15th total of 609,500 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 292,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mercury General stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.14. The stock had a trading volume of 252,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 97.31%.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

