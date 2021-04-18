South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the March 15th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after purchasing an additional 812,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 439,427 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,491,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,827,000 after buying an additional 274,678 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJI traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $24.65. 1,053,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

