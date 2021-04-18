Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCDGF. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,427. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

