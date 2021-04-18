Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 451 ($5.89).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.
In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97). Also, insider Andrew Horton sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £28,033.20 ($36,625.56).
Beazley Company Profile
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
Featured Article: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.