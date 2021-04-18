Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 451 ($5.89).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97). Also, insider Andrew Horton sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £28,033.20 ($36,625.56).

Shares of BEZ stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 337 ($4.40). The company had a trading volume of 1,642,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,489. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 350.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 346.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 242.20 ($3.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 538.50 ($7.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -58.10.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

