KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KONE Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,276. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion and a PE ratio of 42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $2.3095 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

