British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,280,000 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the March 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. 4,573,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 427,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 831.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 206,396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,536,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,418,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

