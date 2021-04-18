SEEN (SEEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59,325.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for about $10.30 or 0.00018268 BTC on popular exchanges. SEEN has a market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $59,325.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00068422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $380.04 or 0.00673827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00088837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00038687 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

