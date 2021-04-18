Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Kellogg reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,756,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

