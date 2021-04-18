Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.95) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.32). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.84) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($9.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.25) to ($7.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $755.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 38,501 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 373,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 49,058 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

