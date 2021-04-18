Financial Review: MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) & Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Cielo alerts:

This table compares Cielo and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 4.30% 3.52% 0.56% MJ N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cielo and MJ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 1 0 0 0 1.00 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cielo and MJ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.76 billion 0.65 $401.34 million N/A N/A MJ $900,000.00 43.96 -$8.17 million N/A N/A

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cielo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cielo beats MJ on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.