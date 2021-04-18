Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Update

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 986,300 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.64. 263,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,193. The firm has a market cap of $416.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 81.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 202,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 49,051 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 196,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

